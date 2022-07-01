 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bismarck School Board recount confirms Eckroth win

A Bismarck School Board election recount has verified that Emily Eckroth won a seat over Amanda Peterson.

Results from the North Dakota Secretary of State's website show Eckroth beat Peterson by just one vote. Preliminary results from the June 14 election had Eckroth leading by three votes.

North Dakota election law states that a recount must be conducted when any candidate fails to be elected by a margin of 0.5% or less. The initial vote spread between Eckroth and Peterson fell within that range, triggering the automatic recount.

Eckroth, a general practice physician, celebrated the win on her campaign Facebook page, thanking her supporters, the election committee and Peterson.

Peterson congratulated Eckroth on her own campaign page and said she will continue to serve the district and state as director of educational improvement and support for the North Dakota Department of Public Instruction.

Eckroth along with incumbent Jon Lee and newcomer Josh Hager will be sworn into office before their first meeting July 11. 

Reach Alex Kautzman at 701-250-8255 or alexandra.kautzman@bismarcktribune.com.

