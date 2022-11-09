MHA Nation tribal chairman wins third term

Mandan, Hidatsa and Arikara Chairman Mark Fox was reelected Tuesday for a third term, easily turning aside a challenge from a former tribal leader.
Fox received 1,522 votes, or 58%, over Tex Hall’s 1,084 votes, or 42%, according to official results. Fox was elected in 2014, and again in 2018.
Hall was tribal chairman from 1998-2006, and from 2010-14. He's also a former president of the National Congress of American Indians.
