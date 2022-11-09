 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

MHA Nation tribal chairman wins third term

  • 0

Mandan, Hidatsa and Arikara Chairman Mark Fox was reelected Tuesday for a third term, easily turning aside a challenge from a former tribal leader. 

Fox received 1,522 votes, or 58%, over Tex Hall’s 1,084 votes, or 42%, according to official results. Fox was elected in 2014, and again in 2018.

Hall was tribal chairman from 1998-2006, and from 2010-14. He's also a former president of the National Congress of American Indians.

 

Fox (copy)

Three Affiliated Tribes Chairman Mark Fox speaks at the state Capitol in Bismarck in October 2018.

 Tom Stromme

Reach Jackie Jahfetson at 701-250-8252 or jackie.jahfetson@bismarcktribune.com.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News