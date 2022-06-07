East golfers start strong at state

East Region golfers are off to a strong start at the Class A boys golf tournament.
Fargo Davies and West Fargo Sheyenne are tied for the team lead, each posting an opening-round team total of 294, 10 over par at Fargo’s Rose Creek Golf Course.
Landon Olson of Fargo North and Nate Peyerl of West Fargo Sheyenne share the individual lead, each carding a 1-under 70 on Tuesday. Gabe Benson of Davies is third at even-par 71.
Fifteen golfers are within four shots of the lead after the first round. Twelve of those 15 golfers are from the East Region.
Duncan Tufte of Century and Matthew Souther of Legacy are part of a seven-way tie for ninth after one day of competition, each firing a 75.
Logan Shoepp of Century is tied for 16th with a 76.
The Patriots are sitting in fifth place with a first-round 307, behind four East squads – Davies and West Fargo Sheyenne (each at 294), Grand Forks Red River (302) and Fargo North (304).
Olson started slowly, with bogies on No. 2 and 3, but made a move at the turn after recording birdies on 9, 10, 12 and 14 and pars at 11 and 13.
Peyerl posted early birdies at 2, 6 and 9, finishing the front nine in 33. He recorded seven pars and bogeyed 14 and 17 on the back nine.
The final round of the tournament is set for Tuesday at Rose Creek.
