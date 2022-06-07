 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

East golfers start strong at state

East Region golfers are off to a strong start at the Class A boys golf tournament.

Fargo Davies and West Fargo Sheyenne are tied for the team lead, each posting an opening-round team total of 294, 10 over par at Fargo’s Rose Creek Golf Course.

Landon Olson of Fargo North and Nate Peyerl of West Fargo Sheyenne share the individual lead, each carding a 1-under 70 on Tuesday. Gabe Benson of Davies is third at even-par 71.

Fifteen golfers are within four shots of the lead after the first round. Twelve of those 15 golfers are from the East Region.

Duncan Tufte of Century and Matthew Souther of Legacy are part of a seven-way tie for ninth after one day of competition, each firing a 75.

Logan Shoepp of Century is tied for 16th with a 76.

The Patriots are sitting in fifth place with a first-round 307, behind four East squads – Davies and West Fargo Sheyenne (each at 294), Grand Forks Red River (302) and Fargo North (304).

People are also reading…

Olson started slowly, with bogies on No. 2 and 3, but made a move at the turn after recording birdies on 9, 10, 12 and 14 and pars at 11 and 13.

Peyerl posted early birdies at 2, 6 and 9, finishing the front nine in 33. He recorded seven pars and bogeyed 14 and 17 on the back nine.

The final round of the tournament is set for Tuesday at Rose Creek.

Reach sports editor Scott Throlson at 701-250-8246 or scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com.

North Dakota Class A Boys Golf Tournament

At Rose Creek, Fargo

First round

Team scores

Fargo Davies 294, West Fargo Sheyenne 294, Grand Forks Red River 302, Fargo North 304, Century 307, Minot 313, Grand Forks Central 314, Fargo Shanley 325, Dickinson 327, Legacy 355, St. Mary’s 355, Williston 393.

Individuals

1. (tie) Landon Olson, FN, 70 and Nate Peyerl, WFS, 70. 3. Gabe Benson, FD, 71. 4. Jayce Johnson, FD, 72. 5. (tie) Andrew Wilhelm, WFS, 73, Cooper Freije, GFRR, 73 and Trent Wiemken, FD, 73. 8. Evan Booth, FS, 74. 9. (tie) Ben Likness, WFS, 75, Brady McGarry, GFC 75, Brock Jones, Min, 75, Carson Hannestad, FN, 75; Duncan Tufte, Cen, 75; Matthew Souther, Leg, 75 and Skyler Syveson, GFRR, 75. 16. (tie) Jack Miller, GFRR, 76, Jake Skarperud, Shan, 76, Logan Schoepp, Cen, 76, Mack Blue, GFC, 76, Noah Christensen, WFS, 76, Quinn Breidenbach, WFS, 76 and Zach Skarperud, Shan, 76.

23. (tie) Brandon Riesinger, GFRR, 77, Ethan Badolato, GFRR, 77; Henry Langhans, Min, 77 and Saylor Kuenzek, GFRR, 78. 27. (tie) Aiden Knodel, WFS, 78, Anders Alm, Cen, 78; Cameron Bullinger, FD, 78, Cameron Wittenberg, Cen, 78, Jack Homiston, Dick, 78, and Liam Olson, FN, 78. 33. (tie) Dylan Nosbusch, Cen, 79 and Kasen Rostad, Min, 79; 36. Parker Beck, Cen, 80. 37. (tie) Carson Shultis, FN, 81, Grant Gardner, GFRR, 81 and Grant Bittner, Dick, 81.

40. (tie) Jake Grandstrand, GFRR, 82, Quinn Shillingstad, SM, 82 and Tyler Bast, Min, 82. 43. (tie) Charlie Solberg,FD, 84, Evan Groll, Dick, 84; Hunter Anderson, GFC, 84, Kyller Hughes, Dick, 84 and Reece Dorsey, FN, 85. 48. (tie) Henry Maughan, FN, 85 and John Lang, Shan, 85. 50. (tie) Carson Skarperud, GFRR, 86, Samuel Miller, Leg, 86 and Zach Laframbose, GFRR, 87. 53. (tie) Caden Miller, SM, 87, Dawson Anderson, WF, 87, Evan Panzer, GFC, 87; Porter Seidel, FD, 87 and Zach Benson, GFRR, 87. 58. Aidan Kaufman, Cen, 88, Jayce Johnson, Man, 88 and John Bretherton, Shan, 88.

61. (tie) Jack Gaberry, FS, 89 and Mason Mrachek, SM, 89. 63. Andrew Walz, James, 90. 64. Tommy Baumgartner, Shan, 91. 65. (tie) Andrew Neigum, Leg, 93, Ben Svangstu, Min, 93, Luke Torgerson, FS, 93, and Peyton Bartsch, Min, 93. 69. (tie) Jace Elkin, 94, Kaden Hintz, Dick, 94; and Kane Shannon, Will, 94. 72. Calvin Montgomery. Shan, 96. 73. (tie) Breyden Ekblad, Will, 97, Connor Litzinger, GFC, 97 and Ryker Landers, SM, 97; 76. (tie) Aiden Rustand, Will, 98, and Lucas Boustead, Cen, 98; 78. (tie) Kale Schultz, Leg, 101, and Karter Klein, Leg, 101. 80. Zachary Brenden, Leg, 103.

81. (tie) Justin Heller, Will, 104, and Ty Watterud, Will, 104. 83. Ryder Benning, SM, 105. 84. Caden Vaughn, Will, 107. 85. Matthew Selensky, SM, 118.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Crypto mining company to build headquarters in North Dakota

Crypto mining company to build headquarters in North Dakota

A crypto mining company that aims to use renewable energy says it plans to make North Dakota its headquarters and hub for all North American operations. Bitzero announced Wednesday that within three years it intends to build 200 megawatts of data centers in the state and is involved in a joint venture to become an assembly and distribution hub for graphene battery technology. The company says those two proposals alone could represent up to a $1 billion investment. In addition, Bitzero plans tp partner with the Mandan, Hidatsa and Arikara Nation to buy power from the proposed data center to heat the tribe’s greenhouse project. Although Wednesday’s announcement was made in Fargo, a specific site for the company's headquarters has not been selected.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News