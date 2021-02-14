Early wreck, weather delay Daytona 500

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) – The Great American Race was pushed into prime time.
A big wreck early on paused the Daytona 500 on Sunday, and a lengthy weather delay shortly thereafter led to a long wait before the race could resume.
The race resumed shortly after 8 p.m. Central time following a weather delay that lasted more than five hours and prompted several drivers to make fast-food runs outside the track.
Kevin Harvick was out front when the race restarted under caution with 185 laps remaining.
NASCAR's signature event was halted after 15 laps because of lightning and then heavy rain. Sixteen cars were involved in a huge crash just one lap before the stoppage.
With radar showing a lengthy delay, at least three drivers hit the road to grab some grub.
Drivers Chase Briscoe, Ross Chastain and Tyler Reddick used the red flag to refuel, giving new meaning to fast food. The drivers left the track and made quick trips across the street to grab some grub.
Briscoe posted a picture on social media of him wearing his firesuit in the drive-thru at Panda Express. Chastain posted a pic of him in the drive-thru at McDonald's, a sponsor. Reddick sat down inside Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, also a sponsor, and ate some chicken pot pie.
Not long before the weather halted things, a multi-car wreck was triggered when Aric Almirola turned into pole-winner Alex Bowman and started a 16-car pileup.
Minutes later, the race was stopped by lightning and fans who had been socially distanced in the grandstands instead had to seek shelter in the crowded concourse. Heavy rain followed, shutting down "The Great American Race" for what will be a lengthy delay.
Christopher Bell started the melee when he pushed Almirola too hard near the front of the field and forced the Stewart-Haas Racing driver to bobble as he tried to avoid a slide. Almirola ended up turning right into Bowman. Their contact cause others to collide, sending them spinning and skidding through grass and mud. Martin Truex Jr., Erik Jones, Jamie McMurray, Ryan Blaney, William Byron, Ryan Newman and Kurt Busch were among those involved.
"We were just getting pushed too hard too early," Almirola said. "It's a long, long race.
"Man, we were in a fine position, just sitting there, riding around in the top two, three and (Bell) just came with a big run and hit me really hard in a bad spot and it turned me to the right and tore up our race car and ended our Daytona 500 way too early," Almirola said.
Hendrick Motorsports had put Bowman and Byron on the front row.
Newman was nearly killed in a horrific accident on the last lap of last year's Daytona 500. Newman walked away safely on Sunday and even checked on Busch as he sat in his Chevy.