Eagles will not have OC in 2020

Philadelphia Eagles quarterbacks coach Press Taylor will have the job of pass game coordinator added to his responsibilities, an NFL source said Wednesday.

The Eagles are also expected to add former Broncos offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello to their staff, a source said. His title was unknown, although the Eagles will not fill the offensive coordinator position that was vacated when Mike Groh was fired last month, a source said.

Taylor will oversee the passing game, led by quarterback Carson Wentz, as Groh essentially did, and offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland will keep his job as run game coordinator. Head coach Doug Pederson is, in essence, the Eagles' offensive coordinator. He signs off on the final game plan and calls plays and will retain that role in 2020.

The Eagles had interviewed many candidates over the last month, seemingly for the coordinator position. But few of the interviews became public. Southern Cal offensive coordinator Graham Harrell was one of the first to meet with the team, NFL sources said. It's unclear if the Eagles offered him a job, but he decided to stay with the Trojans.

The Eagles also met with Ravens quarterbacks coach James Urban. He held the same position in Philly more than a decade ago. He, too, decided to stay in his current job.