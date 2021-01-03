Eagles, Wentz appear headed for divorce

Nothing about Sunday’s report is surprising. The broken relationship between Pederson and Wentz is the worst kept secret at the NovaCare Complex. Wentz feels he’s been made a scapegoat by Pederson and the organization for the team’s struggles this season. And with the news Saturday that Pederson was going to be retained for a sixth season, it’s only natural that Wentz wants to start over someplace else.

If the Eagles decide Hurts can be a franchise quarterback, they probably would be happy to oblige Wentz. But the huge contract extension he signed 2 summers ago complicates, though doesn’t eliminate, the possibility of a trade. The ESPN report said the Eagles’ asking price for Wentz would be “significant.” But a source inside the organization told the Inquirer that they pretty much have accepted the fact that a second-round pick might be the best they’re going to be able to get for Wentz because of his contract.

First, the Eagles have to decide whether Hurts can be their franchise quarterback going forward. And frankly, they don’t know that yet. He’s started just three games. Sunday night’s game against Washington isn’t going to provide much more clarity. So they’re ultimately going to have to make a judgment call on him.