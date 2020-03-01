Eagles standing pat so far

Eagles coaches still believe in Dillard. He has the necessary athleticism. But bringing Peters back, despite the message it would send about Dillard's future, would give the 24-year-old some additional time in an NFL culture he struggled to adapt to as a rookie.

Ideally, Dillard would have made it obvious that it was time to move on from Peters. He did not. And what can't be underplayed is the role owner Jeffrey Lurie will play in deciding a future Hall of Famer's future. He is Peters' greatest advocate.

But Peters can't ask for the moon. A contract similar to the one he signed last offseason -- one year, $6 million with incentives -- could make the most sense for both sides.

There hasn't been any movement on the Jenkins front. Roseman didn't meet with the safety's agents here, partly because the Eagles have to first make decisions on their own free agents. But something will likely have to be done before the league year opens.

Of all the scenarios, Jenkins' returning under his current contract -- he is slated to earn $7.6 million in base salary in the last year of the deal -- is the most unlikely. He said after the season that he wouldn't come back under those conditions, and considering that he was willing to skip minicamp last year, a holdout would be probable.