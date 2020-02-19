Eagles should target Diggs

If the Vikings were to ask for a second-round pick in return for Diggs, that would probably be a worthwhile price for the Eagles.

The team is projected to have six picks between the second and fourth rounds, so parting with a Day 2 pick wouldn’t necessarily be damning. Plus, it would take care of a chief need that would free up the decision-making process on Day 1 of the draft. Instead of forcing it at the wide receiver position in the first round, the Eagles could target another need like cornerback, safety or defensive tackle.

3. Flexibility

Diggs has the ability to play outside and in the slot. He has deep speed but can also make possession catches.

His abilities won’t deter the other players at the position like Jackson, Jeffery or J.J. Arcega-Whiteside. The Eagles would make Diggs their top option in the passing game, but he wouldn’t detract from the usage of the other three players if all are in the team’s plans moving forward.

Along with positional flexibility, the Eagles would have some contract wiggle room as well.