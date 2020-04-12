Eagles set with Sudfeld as backup QB

When Nate Sudfeld re-signed with the Eagles last month, neither he nor the team had any idea that, within a matter of days, the country would shut down because of the coronavirus pandemic.

They had no idea that NFL facilities would be shuttered indefinitely or that spring OTAs probably would be canceled or that it might be months before players and coaches are able to hold a workout.

Sudfeld had received some interest from a couple of other teams during the legal tampering period prior to the start of free agency, but decided that remaining with the Eagles, hopefully as the No. 2 quarterback behind Carson Wentz, was the smart career play right now. Boy, was he right.

"I just felt like the Philadelphia chapter of this book isn't closed for me yet," Sudfeld said recently. "I felt Philadelphia provided the best opportunity for me to keep growing in my career."

Just because the Eagles re-signed Sudfeld doesn't mean they won't eventually bring in a more experienced veteran to compete with him for the backup job.

But given the uncertainty of when football might start up again, having a backup quarterback who has spent three years in their system and knows the offense upside down and sideways, is comforting, regardless of his limited regular-season game action.