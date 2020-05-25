Eagles might be looking good

"And then part of it was I'm a pretty smart, cerebral guy. So I grasp things pretty quickly. But there's no doubt it's going to be a struggle for the young guys and the rookies and even the free agents this year" if they don't get on the field until training camp.

"You're just going to have to hit it that much harder when everything does get cleared up," Kelce said. "The benefit for them is that at least they're talking to their position coaches and are going to have the ability to eventually meet with them at some point. They'll be getting a lot more than I got during the 2011 offseason."

Former Eagles president Joe Banner said coaches need to be a little bit more forgiving with rookies early on this summer.

"I think, on the average, there's no doubt that the collective [rookie] class will be behind when the season starts," Banner said. "But there still are going to be a number of first-year players who will be on the field and making contributions like we've seen in the past.

"The greater fear I would have if I was running a team right now is coaches blanketly dismissing the contributions rookies can make because of the situation, and then overlooking the few that are able to overcome the timing challenges and play. Coaches are reluctant to play people that they're afraid might make some mental errors. But that often becomes exaggerated in a coach's mind and guys that should be playing sometimes aren't."

