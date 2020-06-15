Eagles lose top O-lineman Brooks for season

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

More than a month from the start of training camp, the Eagles already have suffered a major loss. Pro Bowl right guard Brandon Brooks suffered a torn Achilles tendon on Monday that will force him to miss the 2020 season.

Working out at the NovaCare Complex because he was rehabbing a shoulder injury, Brooks tore his left Achilles just around 15 months after tearing his right Achilles during a playoff loss at New Orleans, which came back from a 14-0 deficit at the time of his injury to end the Eagles’ season.

Brooks suffered a season-ending shoulder injury a week before the Eagles hosted Seattle in a playoff game last January. They lost that game too, making them 4-0 in playoff games he’s completed and 0-2 in ones he hasn’t since arriving from the Houston Texans in 2016.

Brooks has made the Pro Bowl in each of the last three seasons and is widely regarded as one of the best offensive linemen in the game.

Derrick Gunn of NBC Sports was first to report the news, which Brooks confirmed on Twitter around a half-hour later.