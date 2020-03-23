Eagles likely to target receivers in draft

The Philadelphia Eagles’ lack of movement at the wide receiver position in free agency could be a blessing in disguise.

As teams have swapped notable names and draft picks in trades and the Cowboys have invested heavily in Amari Cooper, the Eagles have sat tight. Unwilling to overpay for veteran wide receivers who may be less talented than several prospects in the upcoming draft, the Eagles have chosen to make a shrewd move by not entering the marketplace.

That’s probably the right strategy when you consider what is happening elsewhere around the league.

The Cardinals, Bills, Colts, Cowboys and Eagles all entered the offseason as teams who could potentially select a wide receiver in the first round. Only Philadelphia seemingly remains a possibility out of that group after the first week of free agency.

The Cardinals and Bills traded for DeAndre Hopkins and Stefon Diggs, respectively. The Colts traded their 13th overall pick to the 49ers for defensive end DeForest Buckner, and the Cowboys invested $100 million in Cooper.