Eagles juggle present, future to build around Wentz

"But we also realize that, because of the nature of this game and because of how often you're dealing with injuries and other things that come across your plate during the season that you don't anticipate, that you really can't put all of your chips in the center of the table when you have a 27-year-old quarterback.

"So we're trying to balance being in a position where, every year we give our team an opportunity to compete and get in the tournament and then try to be as hot as we possibly can. We're trying to balance that and, at the same time, look at it and see areas that maybe we can grow together with the team, and other areas where maybe the best way to improve the talent level in the next couple of years is to get some other guys from other teams."

Former Eagles president Joe Banner understands what Roseman is trying to do. He is trying to execute the same organizational strategy that the Eagles used in the early 2000s when Donovan McNabb was the quarterback and Andy Reid was the head coach.

Sustainability. Try to be competitive every year. Give yourself a chance to be in the Super Bowl hunt every year.