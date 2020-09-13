Eagles blow 17-0 lead in opener

The instability up front put Philadelphia in a difficult spot against a team featuring four recent first-round picks on the defensive line plus Ryan Kerrigan, who led the way with two sacks and recovered a fumble.

“Anytime you disrupt your offensive line and lose some continuity, it’s going to affect you a little bit,” Eagles coach Doug Pederson said. “Our guys don’t let the changes bother them. We still have to go execute and play. This front was a really good test for our guys, valuable experience. You don’t want to move too many parts upfront, but we take pride in getting our guys prepared and go play.”

The Eagles also were missing starting running back Miles Sanders. His absence was a major reason they couldn’t get the run game going, finishing with 57 yards on 17 carries.

Up 17-0 in the second quarter, the Eagles had a first down at their 28 with only 1:44 left in the half. Instead of running the ball and working the clock, they were aggressive. Wentz’s pass for Jalen Reagor was underthrown and picked by Fabian Moreau at the Philadelphia 45. Dwayne Haskins then connected on four straight passes after starting 3 of 12. He hit Logan Thomas for a 6-yard TD toss to cut the deficit to 17-7. That gave Washington momentum going into halftime.