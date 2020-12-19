E Edition Scorelist

N.D. SCORES
SATURDAY
College hockey
North Dakota 2, Minnesota-Duluth 1
College men’s basketball
Carroll, Mont. 81, Dickinson State 59
High school boys basketball
Bismarck 103, Watford City 25
Bismarck Century 81, Williston 53
Bowman County 74, Beach 43
Central Cass 79, Barnes County North 19
Central McLean 56, Nedrose 47
Dakota Prairie 59, Larimore 32
Des Lacs-Burlington 37, Trenton 34
Dickinson Trinity 61, Heart River 43
Drake-Anamoose 65, Rolla 56
Dunseith 61, Rugby 57
Fargo South 66, Fargo Shanley 61
Garrison 82, Parshall 36
Glen Ullin-Hebron 50, White Shield 48
Grafton 58, Hatton-Northwood 51
Harvey-Wells County 56, Towner-Granville-Upham 41
Jamestown 83, Bismarck St. Mary’s 51
Kidder County 67, Hankinson 61
Killdeer 56, Hettinger-Scranton 42
LaMoure-Litchville-Marion 48, Lisbon 32
Midway-Minto 84, Napoleon-Gackle-Streeter 61
Minot 90, Dickinson 80
New England 65, Richardton-Taylor 30
New Rockford-Sheyenne 57, St. John 48
North Border 73, Finley-Sharon-Hope-Page 47
Shiloh Christian 55, Minot Ryan 53
Standing Rock 51, Center-Stanton 36
Strasburg-Zeeland 62, Timber Lake, S.D. 57
Thompson 60, Grand Forks Central 53
Wahpeton 80, Devils Lake 75
High school girls basketball
Beulah 56, Heart River 49, 2 OTs
Bismarck Century 95, Williston 27
Bowman County 52, Stanley 32
Center-Stanton 59, Standing Rock 37
Central Cass 55, Grafton 53
Devils Lake 82, Wahpeton 37
Fargo Shanley 61, Fargo South 37
Glenburn 50, Rugby 47, 2 OTs
Jamestown 69, Bismarck St. Mary’s 43
Langdon-Edmore-Munich 44, Kindred 43
Lisbon 47, Napoleon-Gackle-Streeter 43
Maple Valley 60, Barnes County North 26
Medina-Pingree-Buchanan 57, Hankinson 30
Minot JV 78, Divide County 41
Nelson County 54, Larimore 31
New England 59, Richardton-Taylor 53
North Border 49, Finley-Sharon-Hope-Page 29
Northern Cass 52, Kidder County 48
Powers Lake 48, Ray 43
Shiloh Christian 52, Minot Ryan 35
Surrey 53, Bottineau 42
Velva 57, Four Winds-Minnewaukan 45
Washburn 49, South Prairie 39
Watford City 64, Bismarck 62
Wilton-Wing 52, New Salem-Almont 27
High school boys hockey
Bismarck 3, Williston 3
Bottineau-Rugby 4, Dickinson 2
Fargo Davies 12, Mayville-Portland 0
Minot 3, Jamestown 2, OT
High school girls hockey
Bismarck 9, Williston 0
Fargo North-South 2, Devils Lake 1
Mandan 8, Dickinson 0
