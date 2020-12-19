E Edition Scorelist

 Skip to main content
N.D. SCORES

SATURDAY

College hockey

North Dakota 2, Minnesota-Duluth 1

College men’s basketball

Carroll, Mont. 81, Dickinson State 59

High school boys basketball

Bismarck 103, Watford City 25

Bismarck Century 81, Williston 53

Bowman County 74, Beach 43

Central Cass 79, Barnes County North 19

Central McLean 56, Nedrose 47

Dakota Prairie 59, Larimore 32

Des Lacs-Burlington 37, Trenton 34

Dickinson Trinity 61, Heart River 43

Drake-Anamoose 65, Rolla 56

Dunseith 61, Rugby 57

Fargo South 66, Fargo Shanley 61

Garrison 82, Parshall 36

Glen Ullin-Hebron 50, White Shield 48

Grafton 58, Hatton-Northwood 51

Harvey-Wells County 56, Towner-Granville-Upham 41

Jamestown 83, Bismarck St. Mary’s 51

Kidder County 67, Hankinson 61

Killdeer 56, Hettinger-Scranton 42

LaMoure-Litchville-Marion 48, Lisbon 32

Midway-Minto 84, Napoleon-Gackle-Streeter 61

Minot 90, Dickinson 80

New England 65, Richardton-Taylor 30

New Rockford-Sheyenne 57, St. John 48

North Border 73, Finley-Sharon-Hope-Page 47

Shiloh Christian 55, Minot Ryan 53

Standing Rock 51, Center-Stanton 36

Strasburg-Zeeland 62, Timber Lake, S.D. 57

Thompson 60, Grand Forks Central 53

Wahpeton 80, Devils Lake 75

High school girls basketball

Beulah 56, Heart River 49, 2 OTs

Bismarck Century 95, Williston 27

Bowman County 52, Stanley 32

Center-Stanton 59, Standing Rock 37

Central Cass 55, Grafton 53

Devils Lake 82, Wahpeton 37

Fargo Shanley 61, Fargo South 37

Glenburn 50, Rugby 47, 2 OTs

Jamestown 69, Bismarck St. Mary’s 43

Langdon-Edmore-Munich 44, Kindred 43

Lisbon 47, Napoleon-Gackle-Streeter 43

Maple Valley 60, Barnes County North 26

Medina-Pingree-Buchanan 57, Hankinson 30

Minot JV 78, Divide County 41

Nelson County 54, Larimore 31

New England 59, Richardton-Taylor 53

North Border 49, Finley-Sharon-Hope-Page 29

Northern Cass 52, Kidder County 48

Powers Lake 48, Ray 43

Shiloh Christian 52, Minot Ryan 35

Surrey 53, Bottineau 42

Velva 57, Four Winds-Minnewaukan 45

Washburn 49, South Prairie 39

Watford City 64, Bismarck 62

Wilton-Wing 52, New Salem-Almont 27

High school boys hockey

Bismarck 3, Williston 3

Bottineau-Rugby 4, Dickinson 2

Fargo Davies 12, Mayville-Portland 0

Minot 3, Jamestown 2, OT

High school girls hockey

Bismarck 9, Williston 0

Fargo North-South 2, Devils Lake 1

Mandan 8, Dickinson 0

