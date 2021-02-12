Dumba returns as Wild get back to work

The Wild has some holes in its lineup to fill before resuming its season Tuesday at Los Angeles, but one player the team can pencil in for that game is defenseman Matt Dumba.

Despite going down with what looked like a gruesome injury before the team's season was put on hold by a COVID-19 outbreak, Dumba avoided a serious setback and believes he can play when the team gets back in action.

"It was honestly good to have a little time off and rest the ankle and let everything heal up," Dumba said Friday after participating in the Wild's first practice at Xcel Energy Center since the team's facilities reopened. "I feel like I'm ready now."

Dumba was hurt Jan. 30 against Colorado after getting tangled up with teammate Jordan Greenway and taking an awkward tumble to the ice as his right leg bent underneath him. He was helped down the tunnel leading away from the bench and sat out the next two games before the NHL shut down the Wild as more players joined the league's COVID protocols.

"Initially you're in so much pain," Dumba recalled. "I heard a pop, and you get scared of what it might be. But I got lucky, and it wasn't as bad as we thought. We took all the right steps to make sure I'm feeling good today, and there's no real issues with it now."