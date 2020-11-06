Draft nears for Wolves

MINNEAPOLIS — We are less than two weeks away from an NBA draft that, by the time it is held Nov. 18, will have been delayed from its traditional time by about five months.

That is, quite probably, wayyyyyyyy too much time for everyone involved to be concocting scenarios and imagining what might happen. Thankfully, we will get a resolution soon.

But before we do: Here is a rundown of some of the most interesting chatter relating to the Wolves, the No. 1 pick and what they might do in the coming days:

— The Wolves have tremendous leverage with the top overall pick, but it sounds like one of the three presumed contenders to be that pick — Memphis center James Wiseman — has no interest in playing for the Wolves.

Before you assume it's because of a history of dysfunction within the Wolves organization or a disdain for winter, there's a simpler basketball-related reason.

"Wiseman does not want to come to Minnesota because Karl Towns is there," ESPN's Brian Windhorst told Twin Cities reporter Darren Wolfson on a recent podcast. "From what I understand, Wiseman doesn't even want to do anything with the Wolves."