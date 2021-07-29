Dodgers set to land Scherzer, Turner from Nationals

Moreover, the Dodgers appear to have snatched Scherzer away from the Padres. Reports earlier in the day on Thursday had the Nationals "close" to a deal to send Scherzer to San Diego.

Scherzer would become the fourth former Cy Young Award winner to pitch for the Dodgers this season, joining David Price, Clayton Kershaw (on the IL but expected back in 10 days) and Trevor Bauer (currently on administrative leave while sexual assault allegations made against him are investigated).

The 37-year-old Scherzer won the award three times — in the American League with the Detroit Tigers (2013) and twice in the National League with the Nationals (2016 and 2017). He would immediately move to the front of a Dodgers' starting rotation that would go from depleted to imposing with Walker Buehler, Kershaw and Julio Urias.

This season, Scherzer is 8-4 with a 2.76 ERA and a 0.89 WHIP in 19 starts for the Nationals, including a victory over the Phillies on Thursday during which he allowed just one run on three hits over six innings. It was Scherzer's first start in 11 days since he was scratched from a start with triceps discomfort.

A free agent after this season, Scherzer had the right to veto any trade but has reportedly approved a deal to the Dodgers.