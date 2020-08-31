Djokovic overcomes distractions in first U.S. Open match

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

NEW YORK — Novak Djokovic admittedly got a bit distracted.

He was unaware of the U.S. Open rule about time allowed between points. He kept barking in the direction of his entourage — among the only people in the Arthur Ashe Stadium seats. In the end, though, he did what he always does in 2020: win.

The No. 1-ranked Djokovic began his bid for Grand Slam title No. 18 on Monday night by extending his season start to 24-0 with a 6-1, 6-4, 6-1 victory over Damir Dzumhur at Flushing Meadows.

“Things got complicated,” Djokovic said. “Lost my focus.”

During a pre-match TV interview, Dzumhur said about Djokovic: “Hopefully, he is not 100 percent.”

That was probably a reference to the way Djokovic dealt with neck and stomach issues during last week’s run to the Western & Southern Open title on the same hard courts being used for the U.S. Open.

Djokovic played a three-set semifinal Friday, then a three-set semifinal Saturday.

But the 48 hours before facing Dzhumur, who has been ranked as high as 23rd and now is 109th, apparently were enough for a full physical recovery.