Diggs proved to be not worth the trouble

All throughout the fall and winter, evidence continued to mount that Stefon Diggs and the Vikings were in a relationship that wouldn’t last. Tensions, in fact, had been building for close to a year before Monday’s blockbuster trade with the Bills.

As our Ben Goessling wrote a while back, after Diggs was fined $200,000 for missing practices after a Week 4 loss to the Bears: “His absence, sources told the Star Tribune at the time, stemmed from frustrations that had been building since the spring over the direction of the offense and his role in it.

Diggs returned and addressed the media, but it hardly cleared the air. Among the most concrete things he said was this in response to whether he wanted to be traded: “I feel like there’s truth to all rumors, no matter how you dress it up. I won’t be saying nothing on it. I won’t be speaking on it all. But there is truth to all rumors, I guess.”

He blamed a minor, cold-like illness on his practice absence, which was clearly not true. A few days later, when I asked if he was feeling better, he smiled and produced a fake cough.