Dental issues sideline Twins' Buxton

Kirilloff played first base again Thursday, where he's been stationed about half the time in order to give backup outfield candidates more playing time.

Almost readyAndrelton Simmons was in the Twins' dugout during a game for the first time Thursday, observing and learning the Twins' defensive signals and shifts. It's the final step before Simmons, who was delayed from spring camp by two weeks, plays his first Grapefruit League game for his new team, expected to happen Friday.

"We thought it was a good idea to get him in the dugout for a couple of innings to talk with [third-base and infield coach] Tony [Diaz] and see how he operates, so he's not figuring it out on the fly when he's out there playing," Baldelli said. "I hope he got a good amount out of it."

Etc.

--Kepler played only three innings after fouling a ball off his thigh, an injury that's not considered serious. "I'll bet he has a pretty good bruise that he's going to wake up with, but I would expect him to be fine," Baldelli said. He noted that on the next pitch after being hurt, he hit a ball that was caught on the warning track in right field. "I thought he actually homered after he fouled the ball off his leg," Baldelli said, "but he hit it into the teeth of the wind."

--A sore lower back has prevented Caleb Thielbar from appearing in a game, but that will change soon. The veteran lefthander has thrown a couple of sessions of live batting practice, and "I would say there have been no setbacks since the original injury," Baldelli said. "He's throwing it really well. He's letting it loose. I don't think there's anything inhibiting him at this point."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.