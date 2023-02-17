FARGO — Waylon Cressell moved to North Dakota from Indiana to live with his brother Noah, who wrestled for the North Dakota State.

Now, just a few short years later, Waylon is a North Dakota high school state champion.

Entering Friday's Class A individual state finals at the Fargodome, the freshman was a technical underdog as the No. 3 seed at 170 pounds, going up against West Fargo Sheyenne junior and top-seeded Connor Manske.

Evidently, Cressell didn't care if he was the underdog or not, winning 7-4 to pull the upset and claim the crown.

"It feels pretty good," Cressell said after rebounding from a runner-up finish at 145 pounds last season. "I just got back to what I needed to do. This is just a small part on my list."

Noah Cressell wrestled for the Bison in 2019-20. The two brothers are originally from Wabash, Ind. and when it was time for Noah to move away for college, Waylon took a leap of faith and decided to come with.

Waylon didn't know what he was getting himself into, but he quickly found a home with the Packers.

"I'm pretty much in my comfort zone," Cressell said. "It's pretty nice here. They treat me like a family and they're my family. Everyone (at West Fargo) is super kind and supportive."

That support from his teammates, coaches and peers, Waylon said, is what helped him reach the top of the podium in the upper Midwest.

"It feels very nice out here," Cressell said. "Being a state champ out here feels different. It's a big feeling."

With 172.5 points, Bismarck claimed its sixth straight team title in the individual competition. Following the Demons were Bismarck Century with 151.5 points, Williston with 145 points, West Fargo with 130 points and West Fargo Sheyenne with 125 points.

The Demons had 11 placewinners, including champions Ben DeForest at 120 pounds and L.J. Araujo at 160 pounds.

DeForest, a sophomore and the No. 1 seed, earned his second consecutive state crown with a 7-0 decision over West Fargo Sheyenne eighth-grader and No. 2 seed Landon Zink. Araujo is now a four-time state champion after the top-seeded junior pinned Mustangs' second-seeded junior Sawyer Carr via fall at 4 minutes, 26 seconds.