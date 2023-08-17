For the first time since 1987, New Salem-Almont will kick off a football season as the defending state champions.

But the Holsteins are looking forward, not back at last year.

“That went in the rear-view mirror,” Holsteins coach Steve Kleinjan said. “It’s 2023 now and everybody has an opportunity. We just need to get to work and keep getting better.”

The Holsteins capped a perfect 12-0 season with a 28-26 overtime win over Cavalier in the nine-man state championship game last season in the Dakota Bowl. That gave New Salem-Almont its second state title in school history.

The 2023 season kicks off on Saturday when New Salem-Almont, ranked no. 1 in the state preseason nine-man poll, will take on Kidder County at 10 a.m. at Starion Sports Complex in Mandan.

This year’s team has its sights set forward.

“I think we’re just focused on working on the fundamentals, those basic things we need to get better at, blocking, tackling, concentrating on the team aspect and not as individuals and getting better every day,” Kleinjan said.

The Holsteins lost some key players to graduation, but they return a good nucleus, led by Brock Norton and Wyatt Kuhn. They return a lot of firepower, with players back who combined for 2,500 yards rushing and 38 touchdowns last season.

Norton, a junior, was a second-team all-stater last fall. He rushed for 1,570 yards and 23 touchdowns.

“It’s nice to have that experience in the backfield,” Kleinjan said. “He understands what it takes and what he needs to do to get into the end zone. It’s a nice asset to have.”

Kuhn was an all-region selection last year, a standout on both sides of the ball, with 40 tackles and two interceptions on defense and 25 catches for 68 yards and seven TD catches.

“Wyatt’s had a good fall camp,” Kleinjan said. “He’s settled in at the inside linebacker position and we’re moving him around on offense, giving him some different looks. He’s a good athlete, he’s very competitive and he knows how to make plays.”

Senior Ethan Maier also returns in the backfield. He rushed for 575 yards and seven touchdowns last season.

“Ethan was all-region last year and he gets overlooked,” Kleinjan said. “He has a strong year last year at running back and linebacker. He’s another kid that had double-digit touchdowns and he had a great year on defense. We definitely put a lot of trust in him as a senior to provide leadership and build on what he accomplished last year.”

Landon Tellmann, a junior, will take over at quarterback. A linebacker who recorded 37 tackles and 18 pass breakups in the secondary last year, he has taken varsity snaps at times the past two seasons.

“We’ve got a lot of confidence in him,” Kleinjan said. “He’s played varsity snaps as a freshman and a sophomore, he’s doing great in camp. He has big upside.”

The Holsteins will need to fill some spots in the trenches.

“We need to gain experience on the offensive and defensive lines,” Kleinjan said. “Going into Saturday, it will be the first time we’ve faced another team so we’ll see how they react and respond. We’ll find out a lot on Saturday morning.

“The kids we bring back are athletic kids – quick, physical, they understand our scheme very well, we have great leadership and we just need everybody working together in the right direction.”

The Holsteins will kick off the opening game of the Region 4 Rumble on Saturday in Mandan. All 10 of the teams in the new-look region will gather for their season openers on the Starion turf. New Salem-Almont takes on Kidder County, a nine-man playoff qualifier last year, at 10 a.m.

“Kidder County is going to be a very good football team,” Kleinjan said. “They’re going to be ready to play. They give you different looks on offense that are not always easy to prepare for. We expect a battle. We’re going to have to play a good game in order to get a win.”

Kleinjan sees a lot of balance in the region, which includes teams from last year’s Regions 5 and 6, as well as Linton-HMB, which played 11-man last season.

“Our region is extremely competitive,” he said. “What strikes me is the depth of quality teams from top to bottom. I really believe we have four or five teams that can win this region. It’s going to come down to who stays healthy and who is consistent. It’s going to be a battle in this region”

Hettinger County takes on Napoleon-Gackle-Streeter at 12:30 p.m., Linton-HMB faces Hettinger-Scranton at 3, South Border battles Beach at 5:30 and Richardton-Taylor-Hebron will square off with Grant County-Flasher at 8 in the final game of the night.