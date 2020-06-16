Decision on St. Thomas going from D-III to D-I expected today

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

St. Thomas should get some long-awaited clarity about its future Wednesday night, when the NCAA is expected to announce whether the school can move directly from Division III to Division I.

The unprecedented leap must be approved by the NCAA’s Division I Council, which wraps up three days of meetings Wednesday. Should the Tommies get the go-ahead, they would officially join the Summit League and begin Division I play in 2021-22. North Dakota State, the University of North Dakota, South Dakota State and the University are all members of the Summit League.

In May of 2019, the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference announced it was kicking St. Thomas out of the league it helped found a century ago. Presidents of the MIAC’s member schools voted to boot the Tommies after the 2020-21 season, citing “athletic competitive parity.”

St. Thomas officials revealed in October the school intends to move to Division I and join the Summit League. Because the NCAA does not allow schools to reclassify directly from DIII to DI, St. Thomas must get NCAA permission before it can make the move. The Division I Council was expected to rule on the matter in April, but it postponed the decision until its June meetings.

What will be decided?