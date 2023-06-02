FARGO — Fargo Davies is back in the North Dakota girls soccer state championship game after a dominant win over Bismarck on Friday afternoon.

The East Region No. 1 seed Eagles rolled past the West No. 2 seed Demons 4-1, setting the tone with three first-half goals and going into cruise control the rest of the way in the semifinal round at Davies High School.

For the first time in two seasons the Eagles (15-1-0) are back in the title game, which is 3:30 p.m. Saturday. Davies is seeking its fourth state championship and first since 2018.

“It’s really exciting,” said midfielder Leighton Roberson, who scored Davies’ third goal. “I think this is our year.”

The win pleased head coach Nick Christianson, who said his team’s quarterfinal win over Jamestown on Thursday wasn’t the cleanest.

“It was a little bit more efficient with the ball up top and what we wanted to do offensively,” Christianson said. “Defensively, we just continued to secure the back end and take care of business on the backside, too.”

It was actually Bismarck finding the net first, the only problem being that it was the Demons' own net. After Davies’ defender Jordyn Lane crossed one into the box, it turned into a mad scramble, with the ball deflecting off two Demons defenders and past goalkeeper Aliveya Fink to give the Eagles a 1-0 lead on the Bismarck own-goal in the 11th minute.

Savanna Smeby made it 2-0 in the 27th minute after putting a ball behind Fink that was sent into the box. Roberson’s tally came in the 38th minute to make it 3-0 at the break.

“I feel like we really stepped it up (Friday),” Roberson said. “I think (Thursday), we weren’t ready for the heat and we really stepped it up. We knew what was going to happen and we won.”

Bismarck didn’t go down without a fight as Ebba Gumaelius lobbed a shot over the head of Davies goalkeeper Kaia Davidson just over two minutes into the second half, giving the Demons plenty of time to manufacture a comeback.

But the Eagles' Sophie Bjerke added insurance, breaking free for a one-on-one chance with Fink before working around the Minot keeper and sending the ball into a wide-open net to make it 4-1.

“It definitely checked us in a little bit more,” Christianson said of giving up the early second-half goal. “We said that this is going to be a tough 40 minutes and they’re going to want to come out in the first 10 minutes and they got one, which gave them a little momentum there.

“We just had to regain some composure a little bit and understand what we wanted to accomplish and the girls did a great job.”

Final shots were unofficially 16-4 Davies. The Demons' Fink made five saves while Davidson set four shots aside. Each team had two corner kicks and one yellow card aside.

The Demons (10-3-1) will play in the third-place game at 1:15 p.m. Saturday.

For Davies, the chance to see the team’s hard work pay off means everything, Christianson said.

“The girls, like any team, everyone works really hard to get there,” Christianson said. “They put a lot of time and effort in the offseason and then during the season. It’s just exciting to see them get that opportunity to play for a state title.”