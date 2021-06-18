Dakota Louis chasing elusive 'best ride'

"That was big for sure," Louis said in retrospect. "It was definitely a stepping stone in the direction I wanted to be going."

Last season was his best in terms of PBR winnings with a total take of $52,437. His 135.5-point tally placed him 38th in the PBR standings, the highest finish of his career.

Through last week's Las Vegas Invitational, Louis had pocketed $11,737. His 74.5 put him 41st in PBR points. His best payday so far this season was last month at Cassville, Mo., where he earned $4,164 with his first win and fourth top-five finish of the year.

"Last year was definitely my best year in PBR. ... But in my mind I feel I'm better than my past. I put no limits on myself," he noted.

Louis' PBR events have ranged from a handful the first three years of his career to as many as 60 in 2016. He's competed in 40 or more events four times, most recently last season.

Two factors have figured in the number of performances he's undertaken in any given year.

"The years I've gotten to more events I've been blessed to have more success and I've been healthy," he said.

Although Louis may be best known as a bull rider, he prefers another frame of reference.