Dakota Gasification selling beverage-grade CO2 to water treatment plants in North Dakota

The Dakota Gasification Plant near Beulah is now selling and shipping beverage-grade carbon dioxide liquid to water treatment plants in North Dakota.

Dakota Gas Marketing Account Manager Zach Jacobsen told Prairie Public that the addition of the urea plant at Dakota Gas made the higher-quality CO2 liquid capture possible. Jacobsen said to be "beverage-grade," the CO2 liquid has to be 99.98% pure.

Bismarck-based Basin Electric Power Cooperative, the plant's owner, was contacted by a couple of customers who wanted to use it for beverages, welding and water PH balancing. Water treatment plants this summer were reporting a shortage of CO2, according to Jacobsen.

"There was almost a state of emergency in North Dakota, because the usual sources for the CO2 -- ethanol plants -- were curtailed on production, because oil prices were not great, and the COVID-19 pandemic had a big effect on that," he said.

Basin heard from a number of state and local officials on the concerns about drinking water.

"We made our first sale June 30, and we supply over 80% of the needs of North Dakota water treatment plants," Jacobsen said.