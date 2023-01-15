DAKOTA BRIEFS

Bismarck woman dies in Highway 1806 crash

A 24-year-old Bismarck woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash 20 miles south of Mandan.

Kennedy Carry Moccasin was northbound on state Highway 1806 at about 9:30 p.m. Thursday when her 2001 Mercury Sable crossed the center line and collided with a southbound Ford F-150 pickup truck, the Highway Patrol said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 69-year-old Bismarck woman driving the pickup was taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries that were not life-threatening, the Patrol said. A 49-year-old New Town woman who was a passenger in the pickup was not hurt. The Patrol identified the driver as Suzie Mesteth and the passenger as Desiree Lockwood.

The crash is still under investigation, the Patrol said. The Morton County Sheriff’s Office and Metro Ambulance also responded.

Free Narcan training offered in Bismarck

Free Narcan training will be offered in Bismarck on Wednesday.

Narcan is a nasal spray that can reverse an opioid overdose. Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health, the Heartview Foundation and the North Dakota Safety Council are partnering on the training at 6:30 p.m. at the council campus, 1710 Canary Ave.

Participants will learn how to recognize an opioid overdose and how to properly administer Narcan. Each attendee will receive a free Narcan kit.

To register call 701-355-1594 or go to bit.ly/3ElIUWH. Registration is limited.

Lincoln gets state loan for water project

Lincoln is getting state help for a project that officials say will improve the city's water system.

The bedroom community just southeast of Bismarck is getting a $1.86 million low-interest loan for a project to construct a new water storage tank, replace an existing tank that has structural deficiencies, and boost water pressure in parts of the city.

The loan money is through the State Revolving Fund Programs jointly administered by the North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality and the state Public Finance Authority.

Annual North Dakota Picnic set in Arizona

The nonprofit North Dakota Community Foundation will host the 55th annual North Dakota Picnic at Red Mountain Park in Mesa, Arizona, on Sunday, March 5.

The event is a gathering of anyone with North Dakota ties living either permanently or part time in Arizona. Last year’s picnic drew about 3,000 people.

This year's event will be from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the park at 7745 E. Brown Road in Mesa. It will feature music, vendor booths and socializing. There will be food available for purchase. The cost to attend is $5 per person.

For more information, go to www.NDCF.net/Picnic, www.facebook.com/ndpicnic, or contact the Community Foundation at 701-222-8349 or christi@NDCF.net.

--Bismarck Tribune staff and wire reports