DAKOTA BRIEFS

Bismarck upgrading land records management system
The city of Bismarck is upgrading its land records management system, and the eTRAKiT application system will be down through Friday.
The public will not be able to apply for permits, projects and licenses during that time, or schedule inspections through the system. People still can call 701-355-1465 to schedule an inspection.
Final building inspections will not be conducted on Friday.
The upgraded eTRAKiT application system will have features such as faster speed and eCheck payment availability that will make it more user-friendly for applicants and contractors, according to the city. The option to request an invoice through eTRAKiT is being removed, but registered contractors will be able to request an invoice as part of their application process.
For more information, go to https://www.bismarcknd.gov/1541/Online-Permits-Projects-and-Licenses.
ND House GOP keeps leadership
North Dakota House Republicans on Wednesday unanimously reelected their leadership and nominated a longtime representative for the speaker position.
House Majority Leader Chet Pollert, R-Carrington, and Assistant Majority Leader Scott Louser, R-Minot, will continue in their roles. The caucus first elected them in 2018.
The caucus also nominated Rep. Kim Koppelman, R-West Fargo, for speaker of the House. Rep. Larry Klemin, R-Bismarck, was elected in December 2018. The speaker serves for two years and is selected by the full House during the Legislature's December organizational session.
Republicans continue their control of the Legislature with an 80-14 supermajority of the House following the general election.
— Compiled from staff reports and press releases
