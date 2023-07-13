Apple Creek Road stretch reopens

A stretch of Apple Creek Road that was closed for road construction has reopened.

The stretch from Yegen Road to 66th Street Southeast reopened at 5 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Burleigh County Highway Department.

A map showing all road closures and restrictions is available on the county website, www.burleighco.com

Mayville man dies in rollover crash

A single-vehicle rollover in eastern North Dakota's Traill County killed a 25-year-old Mayville man.

David Skeldum lost control of his pickup truck on a gravel road 9 miles southwest of Buxton shortly before 1 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Highway Patrol. The vehicle rolled in the ditch and Skeldum was ejected. He died at the scene.

Used book sale set at Bismarck library

The Friends of the Bismarck Public Library will hold a used book sale on Saturday on the plaza outside the building downtown.

Books will be for sale for $1 per pound, with other items priced separately. Proceeds benefit the programs and services of the Bismarck Veterans Memorial Public Library.

Sale hours are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The library is at 515 N. Fifth St.

2022 Drinking Water Compliance Report published

The North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality's 2022 Drinking Water Compliance Report found that 99% of the state's public water systems met all national health-based standards for drinking water.

The agency issued certificates of compliance with the federal Safe Water Drinking Act to 258 public water systems last year.

“The purpose of the annual report is to improve consumer awareness of drinking water compliance issues,” said Greg Wavra, administrator of the department's Drinking Water Program.

The report also lists violations. Consumers should have already been informed of the violations by their water suppliers.

“It’s important to understand that most violations referred to in the 2022 report have been resolved,” Wavra said.

Copies of the report can be requested from the North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality, Division of Municipal Facilities, 4201 Normandy St., Bismarck, ND 58503-1324; or call 701-328-5211. The report also can be viewed at bit.ly/46Q51C2.

Missing Stanley boy found safe

An 11-year-old boy from the northwestern North Dakota town of Stanley who went missing has been found safe.

Authorities on Tuesday night canceled a Silver Alert that had been issued at midday asking members of the public statewide to be on the lookout for Landon Shuffelen.

The boy ultimately was located in Stanley by law enforcement officers. Authorities provided no further details.

Landon was reported missing to Stanley police Monday night. Area residents were asked to check their properties, including outbuildings, sheds and unoccupied structures. Members of numerous emergency response agencies in the region on Tuesday conducted a grid search for the boy.

