FARGO — A shaky first half wasn't nearly enough to spoil Langdon-Edmore-Munich's winning streak or the high school swan song for standout twin brothers Simon and Grant Romfo.
Simon Romfo ran for 135 yards and threw for 130 while Grant Romfo scored three rushing touchdowns to lead the Cardinals to a third consecutive state championship. Langdon claimed a 42-28 victory over Lisbon Friday morning in the state Class A state championship game at the Fargodome.
Langdon won its 38th straight game, capping a unique season in which attendance was often limited and some games were postponed or canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“I just love winning and love this team,” said Grant Romfo, who added seven catches for 65 yards and a touchdown in the passing game. “It's special and surreal.”
The only loss in the career of the Romfo twins was in the Dakota Bowl championship game as freshmen.
“I love every one of these guys, and it feels great to get another one with them,” Simon Romfo said.
Lisbon led 12-0 early and had two different two-score leads in the first half. Before halftime, both Simon and Grant Romfo threw interceptions. In fact, Simon's interception was returned by Lisbon lineman Robert Adam for a touchdown for the 12-0 lead midway through the first quarter.
The Cardinals were even fortunate to pull within a score at halftime. The Cardinals scored their first touchdown on the first play of the second quarter when Simon scored from 3 yards out. He hit Cooper Zimmer on the sideline for a two-point conversion to pull within 12-8.
After Lisbon took a 20-8 lead, Langon-E-M closed the first half on a 10-play, 55-yard drive. The drive culminated in a Grant Romfo 2-yard run with 14 seconds left in the second quarter. A Grant Romfo quarterback-throwback to Simon for the two-point conversion made it a 20-16 lead for Lisbon at the half.
The Cardinals dominated the second half. On the opening drive, L-E-M took its first lead of the game and it never relinquished it. Grant Romfo scored on a 1-yard run to finish off a drive sparked by a 30-yard Markus Kingzett pass on second-and-18. The two-point conversion pass from Simon Romfo to freshman Mason Romfo gave the Cardinals a 24-20 advantage.
After Lisbon lost the ball on downs, L-E-M wasted no time looking to strike offensively. On the first play of the drive, Grant Romfo faked a run behind the line of scrimmage and pulled back to throw to Carter Tetrault for a 65-yard connection down to the three-yard line.
Two plays later, Grant Romfo scored from a yard out for a 30-20 lead with 2:10 to play in the third quarter.
The Cardinals stopped Lisbon on downs again as the Bronco offense began to struggle. Run-heavy Lisbon was forced to play outside of its comfort zone.
After the stop, Simon Romfo scored on the Cardinals' first play of the drive. The 51-yard touchdown run gave the Cardinals a 36-20 advantage early in the fourth quarter.
The teams traded touchdowns down the stretch but the Broncos were never back in contention after Simon's long run.
“They're all special but to come back to fight with grit like we had to today ... credit to our seniors, they're playmakers,” Langdon-E-M coach Josh Krivarchka said. “They put on a show for us.
“We knew that Lisbon was a good football team. We knew we had to get a few stops. We felt with Simon at quarterback, he would make enough plays for us and he definitely did in the second half. (The Romfo twins) are special high school athletes. They have a will to always win and compete at the highest level. I couldn't be more proud of them as a coach.”
