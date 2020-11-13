The Cardinals were even fortunate to pull within a score at halftime. The Cardinals scored their first touchdown on the first play of the second quarter when Simon scored from 3 yards out. He hit Cooper Zimmer on the sideline for a two-point conversion to pull within 12-8.

After Lisbon took a 20-8 lead, Langon-E-M closed the first half on a 10-play, 55-yard drive. The drive culminated in a Grant Romfo 2-yard run with 14 seconds left in the second quarter. A Grant Romfo quarterback-throwback to Simon for the two-point conversion made it a 20-16 lead for Lisbon at the half.

The Cardinals dominated the second half. On the opening drive, L-E-M took its first lead of the game and it never relinquished it. Grant Romfo scored on a 1-yard run to finish off a drive sparked by a 30-yard Markus Kingzett pass on second-and-18. The two-point conversion pass from Simon Romfo to freshman Mason Romfo gave the Cardinals a 24-20 advantage.

After Lisbon lost the ball on downs, L-E-M wasted no time looking to strike offensively. On the first play of the drive, Grant Romfo faked a run behind the line of scrimmage and pulled back to throw to Carter Tetrault for a 65-yard connection down to the three-yard line.

Two plays later, Grant Romfo scored from a yard out for a 30-20 lead with 2:10 to play in the third quarter.