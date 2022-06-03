My name is Curry - I am a beautiful boy. I was abandoned with my siblings. I am looking for... View on PetFinder
The parties in a federal lawsuit brought by a former Bismarck police sergeant against the department and its former chief have reached a settlement.
Authorities on Friday arrested a Bismarck man after taking reports that he was looking through the window of an outhouse at a campground south…
A deputy involved in a fatal shooting at Mott-Regent Public School had run out of nonlethal options before he fired a single shot from his handgun.
Attorney General Drew Wrigley on Twitter told a critic of his daughter to "be a man" and "drop by my office."
Federal health officials are investigating an outbreak of hepatitis A infections in several states including North Dakota that might be linked…
A crypto mining company that aims to use renewable energy says it plans to make North Dakota its headquarters and hub for all North American operations. Bitzero announced Wednesday that within three years it intends to build 200 megawatts of data centers in the state and is involved in a joint venture to become an assembly and distribution hub for graphene battery technology. The company says those two proposals alone could represent up to a $1 billion investment. In addition, Bitzero plans tp partner with the Mandan, Hidatsa and Arikara Nation to buy power from the proposed data center to heat the tribe’s greenhouse project. Although Wednesday’s announcement was made in Fargo, a specific site for the company's headquarters has not been selected.
A 35-year-old Fargo man died Saturday after his Harley-Davidson motorcycle struck a crop sprayer in Grant County, the North Dakota Highway Pat…
A Bismarck man who police say had numerous child pornography images on his cellphone has been charged with four felonies.
One person was killed and seven were injured in the shooting, including two juveniles, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said Sunday.
A Bismarck woman who told police she wanted to speak with the governor was taken into custody Sunday near the North Dakota Governor’s Residenc…
