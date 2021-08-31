Cubs clip Twins

MINNEAPOLIS — Frank Schwindel homered for the second straight game, Ian Happ added a towering homer into the third deck, and the Chicago Cubs beat the Minnesota Twins 3-1 on Tuesday night.

Manuel Rodríguez (3-2) earned the win for Chicago, working two scoreless innings in relief of starter Zach Davies. Rowan Wick earned his first save of the season.

Cubs second baseman Matt Duffy ended a threat for Minnesota in the eighth when he tracked down Max Kepler’s pop-up into medium right field, spun and threw Luis Arraez out at the plate trying to score from third.

John Gant (4-9) pitched five innings and allowed two runs on three hits in his third start for the Twins since coming over from the St. Louis Cardinals for J.A. Happ at the trade deadline.

Two teams who had designs of being in the thick of the playoff race were left to match up with rebuilt rosters after trading away several established stars.

Minnesota has surprised with its first winning month of the season in August, including winning four straight home series against teams in either first or second place. Meanwhile, Chicago is 8-21 since the trade deadline.