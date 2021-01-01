Crash involving wrong-way driver on Expressway kills 1, injures 3

A woman driving the wrong way in the fog crashed her car head-on into a pickup truck on the west edge of the Bismarck Expressway Bridge in the early morning hours of New Year's Day, killing herself and injuring three others, the Highway Patrol says.

The collision on the frosty road happened at about 2:15 a.m. Friday. The 24-year-old Cherry Creek, South Dakota, woman driving the car died at the scene, according to the patrol.

A 25-year-old Bismarck man and a 28-year-old Fort Yates woman who were passengers in the car were taken to a Bismarck hospital with undisclosed injuries, as was the driver of the pickup.

None of the people in the car were immediately named. The patrol identified the pickup driver as Kenyon Eagle, 18, of Bismarck. He was cited for driving under the influence. The patrol did not say if the driver of the car had been drinking. The crash remains under investigation.

