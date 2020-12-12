COVID up close

Hospital capacity in North Dakota has become a concern in recent months as the COVID-19 pandemic has helped create a shortage of staffed hospital beds.

The state expects to receive just under 7,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine in the next week to begin vaccinating front-line health care workers and long-term care residents against the virus, to help stabilize hospitals. North Dakota is to receive 13,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine the week after, pending approval.

Connie Stewart, director of one of Sanford Health Bismarck’s COVID-19 units, said that in her 44 years in health care, she has never seen anything like this pandemic.

"Our hope is the vaccine. Our hope is that people will continue to wear a mask," Stewart said. "I think we've seen a little drop just because of the masking."

