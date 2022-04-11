Cousins wants to be Viking for life

Kirk Cousins always wanted to stay with the Vikings this offseason. He wasn’t concerned that other quarterbacks were switching teams left and right during a seismic shift of roster moves that defined the past couple of months in the NFL.

Never mind that Russell Wilson got traded to the Denver Broncos, that Deshaun Watson got traded to the Cleveland Browns and that Matt Ryan got traded to the Indianapolis Colts, to name a few.

As far as Cousins was concerned, he wasn’t going anywhere. He made that clear on Monday afternoon at TCO Performance Center in Eagan while speaking to reporters for the first time since signing his 1-year, $35 million contract extension last month.

“My mindset was really to be a Viking,” said Cousins, who is now under contract through the 2023 season. “I would like to retire as a Viking.”

In that same breath, Cousins acknowledged that he has to earn the right to do so. He hasn’t so far, producing an underwhelming 33-29-1 record since signing his initial massive deal with the Vikings during the 2018 offseason. He also has guided the Vikings to the playoffs only once since arriving in Minnesota.

How does he earn that right?

“You earn it every day,” Cousins said. “It’s coming in now in OTAs and picking up the system quickly, learning the things we’re taught today quickly, so that we can build the next brick. Just keep stacking them up and be consistent so that year after year we’re doing the things that it takes to be successful.”

It helps that Cousins has a familiarity with new head coach Kevin O’Connell dating back to their time together with the since renamed Washington Commanders. In those days, Cousins was the quarterback and O’Connell was the quarterbacks coach.

“I’ve always been fortunate in my 10 years in the league, I’ve been around some really great football minds,” Cousins said. “And I think our current staff is a continuation of that for me. I continue to be fortunate to have great coaches around me.”

Asked point blank why he signed the extension, Cousins noted how he wanted to create some additional salary cap space so the Vikings could fill out the rest of their roster. He added that he felt very good about the moves new general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah has made this offseason.

“It was a way to create a win-win,” Cousins said of his extension. “Hopefully that leads to a lot of wins this fall.”

More wins over the next couple of seasons would be a good way for Cousins to accomplish his goal of retiring with the Vikings.

“If I could draw it up, it would be, play well enough that (I) never have to (wear) another jersey anywhere else,” Cousins said. “I’m going to work really hard to try to make that possible.”

