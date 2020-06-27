'Couple' Indians staffers decline return

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Cleveland Indians president Chris Antonetti said a “couple” of staff members have chosen not to take part in the resumption of training camp due to COVID-19 concerns.

Speaking on a Zoom call, Antonetti did not identify the staffers who have opted out or specify their roles in the organization. He added that he’s unaware of any players declining to participate because of health reasons. Antonetti said the club has spoken to “every high-risk individual” about the risks of returning.

The Indians are scheduled to re-open camp on July 1 in Cleveland.

“We would be fully supportive if anyone felt this wasn’t the right environment for them to participate,” he said.

Antonetti added that the club has “had a few isolated cases” of players testing positive for the coronavirus. He said there were cases in the Dominican Republic as well as at the team’s training facility in Goodyear, Arizona. He said all of the infected individuals have recovered or are only showing mild symptoms.

On Saturday, the Texas Rangers say several of their employees tested positive for COVID-19 in the last few days. The team said anyone who had direct contact with those affected was sent home from Globe Life Field.

The Rangers said no one will be allowed back inside without receiving a negative test for the coronavirus. The club is set to begin another round of training at the ballpark next week.

