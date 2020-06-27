'Couple' Indians staffers decline return

'Couple' Indians staffers decline return

indians

Cleveland Indians president Chris Antonetti said a “couple” of staff members have chosen not to take part in the resumption of training camp due to COVID-19 concerns.

Speaking on a Zoom call, Antonetti did not identify the staffers who have opted out or specify their roles in the organization. He added that he’s unaware of any players declining to participate because of health reasons. Antonetti said the club has spoken to “every high-risk individual” about the risks of returning.

The Indians are scheduled to re-open camp on July 1 in Cleveland.

“We would be fully supportive if anyone felt this wasn’t the right environment for them to participate,” he said.

Antonetti added that the club has “had a few isolated cases” of players testing positive for the coronavirus. He said there were cases in the Dominican Republic as well as at the team’s training facility in Goodyear, Arizona. He said all of the infected individuals have recovered or are only showing mild symptoms.

On Saturday, the Texas Rangers say several of their employees tested positive for COVID-19 in the last few days. The team said anyone who had direct contact with those affected was sent home from Globe Life Field.

The Rangers said no one will be allowed back inside without receiving a negative test for the coronavirus. The club is set to begin another round of training at the ballpark next week.

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Evan Zastoupil
Bismarck Obituaries

Evan Zastoupil

Evan Charles Zastoupil, a rambunctious bright-eyed life-long resident of North Dakota, died unexpectedly May 7, 2020, at the age of 25 in Hebron.

Nolan Wintermeyer
Bismarck Obituaries

Nolan Wintermeyer

Nolan Jay Wintermeyer, 41, was born May 24, 1979, to David Sr. and Marley Wintermeyer. Nolan passed away June 22, 2020, at St. Alexius Hospita…

Kinda Rohr
Bismarck Obituaries

Kinda Rohr

Funeral Liturgy of the Word for Kinda Rohr, 55, Taylor, will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 27, at Stevenson Funeral Home, in Dickinson, with Fa…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News