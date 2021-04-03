Coronavirus spinoff: Lots of rookies

"As soon as the high school season was relinquished ... many players started immediately to do the summer travel schedule," he noted. "It's hard to say, but I'd guess 40 to 50 percent of them went and played throughout the summer, so that was good.

"Many of our local players don't really play games (in the summer), but they go to tournaments. It depends on the teams they're on, but many of those teams play anywhere from three to 12 tournaments."

Grensteiner said the first two weeks of practice have revealed which players took advantage of summer softball in 2020.

"It's hard to gauge, but probably half our players played in the offseason and now that we're coming together we're seeing the difference between the ones who played in the offseason and the ones who didn't," he said. "Coming together we see where we are."

The last time around, Bismarck finished with a 28-4 record, losing to West Fargo in the championship game at the state tournament. That was the first setback for the Demons in 19 games.

Bismarck was one of four West Region teams that placed at the 2019 state tournament in Minot. Century finished fourth with a 27-8 record, Dickinson (26-10) claimed fifth and Minot (21-15) was sixth.