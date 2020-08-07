Coronavirus child care grant program extended through end of year

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

The state is extending through the end of the year a grant program aimed at shoring up the child care industry in North Dakota amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The program is being funded through the federal CARES Act economic rescue package. The North Dakota Emergency Commission this week approved a request from the state Department of Human Services for an additional $12 million in funding. Assuming final approval by the Legislature's Budget Section next week, the extension will raise the investment to nearly $41 million.

North Dakota child care providers in late March became eligible for grants if they prioritized spots for "lifeline" worker households -- people such as health care workers, first responders and law officers. The department in June eliminated that requirement, lifted a $50 limit on the fee child care providers typically charge families to hold a spot during extended child absences, and increased allowable group sizes from 10 to 15.

The state through July doled out about $26 million in grants from the fund to nearly 800 licensed and self-declared child care providers caring for more than 17,000 children, according to Human Services. The program was to expire on Aug. 14.