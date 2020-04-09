Cook wants to stay with Vikings

Cook said discussions about a contract extension are ongoing between his agent and the Vikings. He said he's going to "let the business take care of the business" and "work my tail off to get what's coming."

Much has been made of the fact that the performance of several recent top running backs slipped after they signed big contracts. Todd Gurley signed a four-year $57.5 million extension with the Los Angeles Rams in July 2018, then ran into injury problems and fell off. Released last month, he agreed to a one-year deal with Atlanta.

"It's all a risk when you give any guy a contract in the league," said Cook, who has had injury issues in each of his first three seasons. "He could get hurt the next day in practice. So, it's all a risk. But what if the guy doesn't get hurt and he goes out there and helps contribute to the Super Bowl and he goes out there and balls out? ... It's all about what the person believes in, what the owners believe in, the GM believes in, and I firmly think the Vikings believe in me."

Cook said he wants to remain long term in Minnesota for more than just football reasons. He has been very active in the community, becoming involved last year with Vikings Table, a food truck program with the mission of serving healthy meals to Twin Cities youth.