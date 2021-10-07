Controversial play sends Grand Forks Red River to semis

Century was generating some chances but nothing was finding paydirt until Kaiden Campbell tied the game with a goal with 19:56 remaining in the game.

Century had experienced that before this season, Okerson said.

"We started really slow this year," he said. "We didn't find the back of the net much. In the middle of the season, we kind of found our groove, started moving the ball and finding the back of the net a little bit more, had some more success. That lasted until last weekend (a 10-2 win over Dickinson in the WDA state qualifiers), and then today. We didn't create the opportunities and didn't do what we trained to do."

Roughriders coach Luke Gasoe said a 3-2 loss to Century in the state quarterfinals last year was plenty of motivation as his team prepared for this season.

"We had a little bit of a chip on our shoulders," Gasoe said. "We knew we were competitive with them last year and this year's team is better than last year's, so we were confident. I think the heartbreak of what happened last year for these guys left a pretty bad taste. I think they've wanted this for quite awhile. They had a year to dwell on these things."

Gasoe was concerned his team was losing steam as the tie game wore on, but the late-game corner lifted spirits.