Wreaths memorial returns to North Dakota Veterans Cemetery in traditional form

Sheri Haugen-Hoffart remembers thinking how sad it would be that some headstones at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery wouldn't receive a wreath at Christmastime.

In her car years ago, listening to a radio broadcast about Wreaths Across America, she was determined to get involved.

"It's important to show respect to those veterans who proudly served for us and fought for the rights that we have," the Rugby native said.

Her grandfather was a disabled World War I veteran, and she has other relatives who also have served.

"It's been a passion of mine, honoring those veterans," she said.

At the time, in 2013, she headed the military affairs committee of the Bismarck Mandan Chamber EDC, and she brought the annual wreath memorial to the board as something to take on.

With permission granted, "I picked up the phone and started calling organizations and individuals that I knew and asked them to donate to this worthy cause," Haugen-Hoffart said.

Maine-based Wreaths Across America raises money to lay wreaths at the graves of veterans.

The cemetery south of Mandan has had wreaths laid at every grave since 2013 -- an annual feat accomplished in as little as 15 minutes. That's due to a big turnout of volunteers.

The Bismarck Composite Squadron of the Civil Air Patrol organizes the event, which this year is set to begin at 11 a.m. Dec. 18 at the Veterans Cemetery. Attendees are encouraged to carpool and to arrive early.

Every grave this year will again have a wreath -- more than 7,700, thanks to sponsors, many of them families.

The 15th annual event is a return to the traditional format and ceremony after changes to avoid a large gathering in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. The only difference from tradition will be an addition to honor the U.S. Space Force, established in 2019, according to Squadron Lt. Col. Kevin Iverson.

"We're trying to figure out exactly how we're going to treat that," he said.

He's glad the traditional way is back.

"It's a good event. It's outdoors. We're not indoors, so the risk of COVID is pretty low. There's plenty of room out there for a lot of people," Iverson said.

Given the thousands of wreaths to lay, "it's really great to have the public involved in this," he said.

Cemetery Director Pamela Helbling-Schafer said the event's popularity and meaning are closely tied.

"It's just one more thing that the public can do to, No. 1, pay respects, and No. 2, take part in providing their assistance to our area in helping our veterans and our veterans' families," she said.

Volunteers can help remove the wreaths on Jan. 22.

Iverson hopes the Northern Plains weather cooperates, especially with no fallback date given that Christmas is the following weekend.

Haugen-Hoffart, who plans to help place wreaths, encourages people to also give to other veterans organizations, such as ones supporting veterans who have post-traumatic stress disorder or disabilities or who are homeless.

"All of them need attention and honor, respect," she said.

