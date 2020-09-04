USDA food aid program continues

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The U.S. Department of Agriculture is launching a third round of its Farmers to Families Food Box program.

The program has distributed more than 70 million food boxes, including many in North Dakota. The next distributions are to be in September and October.

The effort is part of the Coronavirus Farm Assistance Program. USDA is partnering with regional and local distributors to purchase billions of dollars’ worth of fresh produce, dairy, and meat, and deliver food boxes to Americans in need, in the process helping out farmers impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Great Plains Food Bank has worked with USDA to distribute the food boxes in Bismarck-Mandan.

