US attorneys fight fraud

U.S. Attorney General William Barr has directed U.S. attorneys to prioritize the investigation and prosecution of coronavirus fraud schemes, according to Drew Wrigley, U.S. attorney for North Dakota.

“We will be relentless,” Wrigley said.

Members of the public can report suspected fraud schemes related to COVID-19 by calling the National Center for Disaster Fraud hotline at 866-720-5721 or emailing disaster@leo.gov.

Examples of schemes are fake cures, phishing emails from scam artists posing as the World Health Organization or the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, malicious websites and fraudulent charitable organizations.

U.S. attorneys also have been directed to appoint a coronavirus fraud coordinator. Wrigley has named Assistant U.S. Attorney Matthew Greenley, an experienced health care fraud and white collar crime prosecutor.

More information can be found at: www.justice.gov/coronavirus.

