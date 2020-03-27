Update to Morton Mandan Public Library services while closed

Update to Morton Mandan Public Library services while closed

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Morton Mandan Public Library is currently closed and has suspended bookmobile services until further notice. During this closure, the library will continue serving the community in the following ways:

  • Staff will answer phones to assist with library account issues, issuing new cards, accessing online resources, and answering any questions.
  • Due dates on all materials have been extended and fines will be waived.
  • Access the library’s digital services 24/7.
  • Join the library on Facebook for virtual programs such as storytime and the teddy bear picnic.
  • Free wifi access in the parking lot.
  • Free books available Monday through Friday from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. outside the library — Limit five books per family.

Find the latest updates on the library's Facebook page and website mortonmandanlibrary.org, and contact them via email at mortonmandanlibrary@cdln.info or leave a voicemail.

