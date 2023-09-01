Call 701-667-3342 for help gaining access to virtual events or visit www.ag.ndsu.edu/mortoncountyextension for more information.
Sept. 5- Oct. 17: Positive Discipline, 6 p.m.-7:30 p.m., BECEP at Richholt. Limited childcare available
Sept. 12 - Oct. 17: Nurtured Heart Approach, 12-1 p.m., Zoom
Sept. 13: Understanding the Teen Brain, a Parent and Family Education webinar with North Dakota counselor, social worker, and occupational therapist Casey O-Roarty, 12-1 p.m., Zoom (Continuing Education Unit approved)
Sept. 18: 4-H Council meeting, 7 p.m., Morton County Courthouse
Sept. 19-Oct. 31: Powerful Tools for Caregivers, 1:30-3 p.m., Zoom
Sept. 20-Nov. 1: Powerful Tools for Caregivers, 1-2:30 p.m., Zoom