SENIOR SERVICES

Upcoming NDSU Extension events - Nov. 4

Call 701-667-3342 for help gaining access to virtual events or visit www.ag.ndsu.edu/mortoncountyextension for more information.

Saturday: Books, Brains, Breakfast, and Bonding, 10:15-11:15 a.m., Morton Mandan Library.

Nov. 11: Office closed on Veterans Day.

Nov. 17: General and Fumigation Pesticide Training, Flasher

Nov. 24: Office closed on Thanksgiving.

Dec. 14: General Pesticide Training, Mandan.

