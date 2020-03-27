United States Small Business Administration disaster loans available

The U.S. Small Business Administration has declared an economic disaster in North Dakota in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The declaration makes available Economic Injury Disaster Loans for businesses suffering “substantial economic injury.”

The loans can be used to pay fixed debts, payroll, accounts payable and other bills. Affected businesses are eligible for up to $2 million. The deadline to apply is Dec. 21.

More information can be found at: https://disasterloan.sba.gov/ela/Information/EIDLLoans.

