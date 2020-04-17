United States Department of Agriculture rolls out resource website

The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Monday rolled out its COVID-19 Federal Rural Resource Guide as a tool for learning what federal programs are available for assistance amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“This resource guide will help our rural leaders, whether they are in agriculture, education, health care or any other leadership capacity, understand what federal assistance is available for their communities during this unprecedented time,” U.S. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue said in a statement.

The resource guide is at rd.usda.gov/sites/default/files/USDA_COVID-19_Fed_Rural_Resource_Guide.pdf.

