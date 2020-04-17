United States Department of Agriculture offers farm loan aid

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Agricultural producers now have more time to repay federal marketing assistance loans as part of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s implementation of the federal CARES Act economic rescue package.

The loans now mature at 12 months rather than nine. The flexibility is available for most commodities.

“Spring is the season when most producers have the biggest need for capital, and many may have or are considering putting commodities under loan,” U.S. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue said. “Extending the commodity loan maturity affords farmers more time to market their commodity and repay their loan at a later time.”

For more information go to: farmers.gov/coronavirus.

